Pujols went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Twins.

His sixth-inning blast, Pujols' ninth homer of the season, proved to be the game-winner. The veteran isn't the offensive force he once was, as evidenced by his .252/.287/.410 slash line, but he's still capable of providing solid power production to a fantasy roster.

More News
Our Latest Stories