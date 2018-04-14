Angels' Albert Pujols: Slugs third homer Friday
Pujols went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Friday's 5-4 win over the Royals.
The 38-year-old has turned back the clock a little to begin 2018, hitting .284 (19-for-67) with three homers and nine RBI through 15 games. Pujols hasn't hit above .270 in any of the last three seasons, so some regression in batting average is likely ahead, but if he can stay healthy the future Hall of Famer -- who's only 13 hits away from 3,000 for his career and should reach 2,000 RBI by year's end as well -- can still supply solid power numbers in the heart of the Angels' batting order.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...