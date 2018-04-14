Pujols went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Friday's 5-4 win over the Royals.

The 38-year-old has turned back the clock a little to begin 2018, hitting .284 (19-for-67) with three homers and nine RBI through 15 games. Pujols hasn't hit above .270 in any of the last three seasons, so some regression in batting average is likely ahead, but if he can stay healthy the future Hall of Famer -- who's only 13 hits away from 3,000 for his career and should reach 2,000 RBI by year's end as well -- can still supply solid power numbers in the heart of the Angels' batting order.