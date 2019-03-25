Pujols went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 8-4 exhibition win over the Dodgers.

With a 1.009 OPS across 40 spring plate appearances, Pujols looks ready to go for his 19th MLB season. The 39-year-old is expected to see regular at-bats at either first base or designated hitter to begin the campaign, but if he fails to get off to a good start, Pujols could see his role diminish once Shohei Ohtani (elbow) is back from the injured list. Only two spots in the lineup will be available for Ohtani, Pujols and Justin Bour when all three are healthy.

