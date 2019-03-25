Angels' Albert Pujols: Slugs third spring homer
Pujols went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 8-4 exhibition win over the Dodgers.
With a 1.009 OPS across 40 spring plate appearances, Pujols looks ready to go for his 19th MLB season. The 39-year-old is expected to see regular at-bats at either first base or designated hitter to begin the campaign, but if he fails to get off to a good start, Pujols could see his role diminish once Shohei Ohtani (elbow) is back from the injured list. Only two spots in the lineup will be available for Ohtani, Pujols and Justin Bour when all three are healthy.
More News
-
Angels' Albert Pujols: Singles twice in spring debut•
-
Angels' Albert Pujols: Set to make spring debut next week•
-
Angels' Albert Pujols: Could be limited in spring•
-
Angels' Albert Pujols: Back to full health•
-
Angels' Albert Pujols: Takes batting practice•
-
Angels' Albert Pujols: Cleared for light workouts•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
A deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives you one sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.
-
2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers, busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Busts 2.0
Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...