Pujols went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two RBI Sunday against the Athletics.

Pujols took Daniel Mengden deep in the sixth inning for his 11th home run of the season. He now has three home runs in his past eight games, also tacking on five runs scored and seven RBI in that span. His fantasy value is settling into a similar range as the past few seasons, a decent producer in home runs and RBI with sparing contributions in other areas.