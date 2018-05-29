Pujols went 1-for-4 with a double, one RBI and a run scored Monday against Detroit.

Pujols hit an RBI double to right field in the eighth to get the Angels on the board, but the Tigers had already built up a seven-run lead, so it didn't matter much. The 38-year-old veteran is hitting .247 with seven homers and 27 RBI through 49 games this season.

