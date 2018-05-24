Angels' Albert Pujols: Smacks seventh homer
Pujols went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Thursday's win over the Blue Jays.
The homer was his seventh of the season but his first since May 2. Pujols' triple-slash numbers are all up slightly from a season ago, but his skills have deteriorated greatly in recent years and at this point he hardly moves the needle in most fantasy leagues.
