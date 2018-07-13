Pujols went 3-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the Mariners.

Pujols homered in the first and sixth innings to bring his season total up to 16. He has turned back the clock of late, launching four home runs in as many games since July 8. However, that doesn't mask his limitations, with his only significant contributions coming in the form of home runs and RBI.