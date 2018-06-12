Pujols went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's loss to the Mariners.

Pujols has gotten off to a strong start this month, going 9-for-31 with three homers and nine RBI in eight June starts. The veteran slugger has taken over primary designated hitter duties following Shohei Ohtani's (elbow) unfortunate injury last week. The position change theoretically could keep the 38-year-old fresher by not having to play the field everyday, but his fantasy value is still limited to two categories (homers and RBI) due to a middling batting average (.256) and non-existent speed (24 runs scored and zero steals).

More News
Our Latest Stories