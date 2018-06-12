Angels' Albert Pujols: Smashes 10th homer
Pujols went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's loss to the Mariners.
Pujols has gotten off to a strong start this month, going 9-for-31 with three homers and nine RBI in eight June starts. The veteran slugger has taken over primary designated hitter duties following Shohei Ohtani's (elbow) unfortunate injury last week. The position change theoretically could keep the 38-year-old fresher by not having to play the field everyday, but his fantasy value is still limited to two categories (homers and RBI) due to a middling batting average (.256) and non-existent speed (24 runs scored and zero steals).
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball: Darvish's trade value
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Add Rondon and Rodon
Hector Rondon took a big step towards claiming the Astros closer role over the weekend, while...
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Back Dietrich
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana