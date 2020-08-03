site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Albert Pujols: Smashes grand slam
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Pujols went 1-for-4 with a grand slam and a walk in Sunday's extra-innings loss to Houston.
Pujols gave the Angels the lead with his third-inning grand slam off starter Josh James. For the season, he's knocked two homers with five RBI and a .583 OPS.
