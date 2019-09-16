Pujols went 2-for-4 with a homer, a double and four RBI in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Rays.

Pujols got the Angels on the board with an RBI double in the first inning and later capped things off with his three-run blast in the fifth. He's up to 23 homers and 89 RBI with a .765 OPS this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories