Pujols is starting Thursday's game against the White Sox, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Pujols should primarily serve as a backup in 2021, but he'll bat sixth and play first base during Thursday's Opening Day matchup. Jared Walsh will retreat to the bench with Pujols starting against Chicago.
