Angels' Albert Pujols: Starts year off with bang

Pujols went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Athletics.

Pujols was the lone bright spot in the heart of the Angels' lineup that saw Mike Trout and Justin Upton go for a combined 0-for-11 in front of him. The 38-year-old opened the season playing the field as expected, a development that should allow him to regain first base eligibility after logging just six games there last season. The veteran has seen his production decline in the twilight of his Hall of Fame career, culminating with a career-worst .241/.286/.386 triple-slash in 2017. Even with the decline in production, Pujols reminded fantasy owners that he can still be a source of power and RBI production batting cleanup for a revamped Halos' lineup.