Angels' Albert Pujols: Sticking as primary first baseman
Pujols will start at first base and bat fifth Thursday against the Tigers.
Shohei Ohtani's (elbow) return from the 10-day injured list earlier this week may have pushed Pujols down in the batting order, but at least for now, it won't result in the veteran losing out on an everyday role. Instead, the struggling Justin Bour looks to be the odd man out with Pujols and Ohtani clogging up the first-base and designated-hitter spots, respectively. Bour will sit for the third consecutive game Thursday.
