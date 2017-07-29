Angels' Albert Pujols: Struggles continue Friday

Pujols went 0-for-5 with a run scored in Friday's win over Toronto.

The aging slugger has been mired in an 0-for-20 slump, dropping his batting average to .230 on the season. Pujols has been able to provide some pop (14 home runs) and RBI production (59), but he has been a batting average liability for fantasy squads. Owners in shallower formats may want to explore other options over the 37-year-old, as his production is no longer matching his name value.