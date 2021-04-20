Pujols went 1-for-4 with an RBI, a run and a stolen base in a loss to the Rangers on Monday.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Pujols singled to left field to drive in Jared Walsh. Following a Jose Iglesias single, Pujols and Iglesias successfully pulled off a double steal, and both soon came around to score. Though the theft counts as just an ordinary stolen base in the box score, it carried extra historical significance. The 41-year-old became the oldest Angels player ever to steal third base, per Angels' communications manager Matt Birch. Pujols is also the oldest player to steal a base while playing first base in a game since Julio Franco in 2007, according to Jason Catania of MLB.com. Though he is one of the slowest players in the league in terms of sprint speed, the future Hall of Famer has remarkably been successful on each of his past 13 stolen-base attempts dating back to 2015, per Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com.