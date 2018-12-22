Pujols took batting practice Friday for the first time since undergoing surgery on his left knee, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Pujols was cleared to resume lower-body workouts last week and it's good to see him swinging a bat again. General manager Billy Eppler noted that Pujols feels good. The Angels fully expect him to be ready in a few months for the beginning of spring training.

