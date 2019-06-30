Pujols is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.

Pujols will rest for the day game after the night game, allowing Justin Bour to pick up a start at first base. Unless he's summoned as a pinch hitter in the series finale, Pujols will wrap up June with a .250 average, four home runs and 17 RBI in 20 games.

