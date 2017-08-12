Angels' Albert Pujols: Tallies three hits and two RBI Friday

Pujols went 3-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored in Friday's 6-5 win over Seattle.

The veteran slugger has tallied four hits -- albeit all singles -- since receiving a day of rest Wednesday, but that followed a brutal 2-for-29 stretch at the plate. Pujols' decline in 2017 has been well documented by his .226/.269/.374 slash line, limiting the future Hall of Famer's fantasy value to an all-or-nothing power threat.