Pujols went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run Wednesday in the Angels' 8-7 loss to the Rangers.

Pujols tied the game at 4-4 with a two-run single in the fifth inning, giving him his second hit of the day. The 39-year-old has recorded exactly two hits in five of his last six starts, resulting in him season-long batting average climbing 10 points (to .249).