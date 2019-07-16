Pujols went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored in the 9-6 win against the Astros on Monday night.

The future Hall of Famer came up clutch in an important game against the first-place Astros, knocking in all three of his RBI during the fourth and fifth innings. Pujols roped a double to right field in the fourth which plated Justin Upton and later singled in the fifth with the bases loaded which scored two more. The veteran first baseman has sat out half of the team's games in July in part due to an undisclosed injury, but has played in the last three and has racked up five hits and seven RBI over that span.