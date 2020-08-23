Pujols is out of the lineup for a second straight game Sunday against the Athletics.

Andrelton Simmons' (ankle) return from the injured list Friday looks as though it could create a domino effect that results in Pujols settling into more of a part-time role moving forward. With Simmons stepping back in as the Angels' primary shortstop, David Fletcher is expected to shift over to the keystone, while Tommy La Stella assumes Pujols' usual post at first base. Pujols' production has been steadily decline since he signed his mega deal with the Angels in December 2011, but he's reached a new low so far in his age-40 season. Through 76 plate appearances, Pujols is sitting on a .625 OPS and 18.4 percent strikeout rate, both of which are career-worst marks.