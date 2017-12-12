Angels' Albert Pujols: To get starts at first base
The Angels hope Pujols can play first base two days a week in 2018 in order to get Shohei Ohtani starts at designated hitter, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.
He reportedly feels great and has shed a walking boot that he was wearing earlier this winter. Even so, Pujols is unlikely to be even average defensively at first base at this stage in his career, but the Angels need to get creative in order to get Ohtani's bat in the lineup when he is not pitching. Pujols is coming off by far the worst offensive season of his career, hitting .241/.286/.386 with 23 home runs in 636 plate appearances. He played just six games at first base last season, but it sounds like he is on track to regain eligibility there in most formats.
