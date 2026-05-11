Angels' Alek Manoah: Expected to follow opener Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Manoah will follow an opener and operate as the Angels' bulk pitcher Monday against the Guardians, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Manoah will appear in his second major-league contest of the year, and he'll likely get a chance to be a little more stretched out this time around. The right-hander pitched a perfect inning Friday against the Blue Jays, recording a strikeout while throwing seven of his 11 total pitches for strikes. The Angels haven't announced who will open the game on the mound versus Cleveland, but southpaw Brent Suter is a logical candidate.
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