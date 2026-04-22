Angels' Alek Manoah: Getting close to rehab stint
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Manoah (finger) tossed four simulated innings to hitters Tuesday and is nearing a minor-league rehab assignment, per MLB.com.
Manoah's right middle fingernail fell off after a spring start in mid-March, and he began throwing bullpens in early April. He's since progressed to facing hitters and could kick off a rehab stint within the next week. Manoah struggled mightily during the Cactus League slate, so he may need to pitch well during his rehab assignment to get a chance to start with the big-league club in the near future.
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