Manoah signed a one-year, $1.95 million contract with the Angels on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Manoah missed the majority of the 2025 season while working his way back from an elbow procedure he underwent in June 2024. Once healthy, the 27-year-old righty remained with the Blue Jays' Triple-A affiliate, where he turned in a 2.97 ERA and 1.36 WHIP in 33.1 innings over seven starts. Now with the Halos, he'll have a much greater chance of returning to the majors in 2026, as the Angels' rotation finished last in the American League with a 4.91 ERA this past season.