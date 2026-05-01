Angels' Alek Manoah: Making rehab start Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Manoah (finger) will begin a rehab assignment at Single-A Rancho Cucamonga on Saturday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Manoah said that he has built up to 90 pitches during sim games, and he's now set for his first opportunity to test his bruised right middle finger in a game. Although he has already built up his workload, the Angels may keep the 28-year-old in the minors for multiple starts before activating him from the injured list.
More News
-
Angels' Alek Manoah: Getting close to rehab stint•
-
Angels' Alek Manoah: Resumes facing hitters in Arizona•
-
Angels' Alek Manoah: Tossing bullpen sessions•
-
Angels' Alek Manoah: Lands on IL•
-
Angels' Alek Manoah: Dealing with fingernail issue•
-
Angels' Alek Manoah: Rotation slot may be in jeopardy•