Claudio has recovered from his hip infection and is a full-go for game action, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Claudio got a late start to spring training due to the hip issue, but he's now ready to go and is likely to appear in a Cactus League contest in the coming days. The left-hander is expected to fill a middle-relief role, with some potential for setup duties, with the Angels this season.