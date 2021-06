Claudio got the save Friday against the Diamondbacks, recording a strikeout in the 10th inning of a 6-5 win.

Manager Joe Maddon chose Claudio to pitch to Stephen Vogt with two outs and two on in a one-run game in the 10th and the lefty got Vogt swinging to record the save. The high-leverage appearance was necessitated by Claudio being the sixth Angel reliever of the game and he probably isn't in the closer conversation with a 4.56 ERA and only two holds.