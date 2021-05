Claudio (0-1) took the loss Tuesday against Cleveland while allowing one run on one hit and striking out a batter in an inning of work.

Claudio came in to pitch the eighth inning and got two quick outs on five pitches before serving up a solo home run to Josh Naylor. The long ball would end up being the deciding factor in the game which warranted the left-hander his first loss of 2021. Claudio now owns a 4.60 ERA and 17:2 K:BB over 15.2 innings this season.