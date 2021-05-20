Cobb (finger) was reinstated from the injured list ahead of his scheduled start in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Twins.

Cobb wound up missing two turns in the rotation due to a blister. He struggled to a 5.48 ERA in five starts prior to the injury, but his 2.52 FIP and 2.64 xFIP told a very different story and suggested that he'd have far better results if not for a .431 BABIP. His 30.4 percent strikeout rate is nearly double his 16.8 percent mark from 2020, while his 55.2 percent groundball rate is his best mark since 2014. Jose Quijada was optioned in a corresponding move.