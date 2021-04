Cobb won't make his scheduled start Sunday after the Angels-Blue Jays game was postponed due to inclement weather in Dunedin, Fla.

The two teams plan to make up the game as part of a split doubleheader Aug. 10 at Angel Stadium. According to Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times, the Angels plan to push all six of their rotation members back a day in the pitching schedule as a result of the rainout, so Cobb will start Monday's series opener in Kansas City.