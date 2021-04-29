Cobb allowed three earned runs on six hits and no walks while striking out two across two innings Wednesday against the Rangers. He did not factor into the decision.

Cobb couldn't put hitters away and had several lengthy at-bats, which resulted in him being pulled after two innings and 51 pitches of subpar work. This was his second consecutive start in which he failed to escape the third inning, and he now has a 7.16 ERA across 16.1 frames for the season. His indicators suggest that he deserves better results -- he has a 23:5 K:BB and 2.34 FIP -- so he'll look to turn things around in his next outing, which is currently projected for Wednesday against Tampa Bay.