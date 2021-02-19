Cobb visited Driveline Baseball over the offseason and worked on some mechanical changes, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The Angels need the 33-year-old to be something other than he's been thus far in his 30s, as he's struggled to a 5.10 ERA over the last three seasons. Driveline has a deserved reputation for making pitchers suddenly more interesting, though a trip there doesn't guarantee anyone's problems will be instantly solved. The report perhaps makes Cobb more interesting than most pitchers of his age with his recent track record, but he'll have to demonstrate a new level of performance on the field before he becomes a truly compelling option.