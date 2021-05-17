Cobb (blister) is making progress and could come off the injured list later this week, the Associated Press reports.

Cobb hasn't pitched since May 4, when he allowed two unearned runs across five innings and struck out eight batters against Tampa Bay. The right-hander subsequently went on the 10-day IL with the blister issue, which he believes will require management through the remainder of the season, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Cobb has blown away his previous career trend with a superb 30.4 percent strikeout rate this season, though his 5.48 ERA is far less promising. However, hitters have logged an absurd .431 BABIP against him, so Cobb's 2.64 xFIP provides reason for optimism if he is able to successfully manage the blister.