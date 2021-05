Cobb (3-2) picked up the win Saturday, allowing three hits and two walks over seven scoreless innings in a 4-0 victory over the A's. He struck out eight.

The right-hander only fired 58 of 101 pitches for strikes, but Cobb mostly avoided ball fours and got plenty of strike threes in his longest outing, and second quality start, of the season. He's won both his starts since returning to the rotation from the IL, and Cobb will carry a 3.78 ERA and 43:12 K:BB through 33.1 innings into his next turn.