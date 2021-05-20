Cobb (2-2) allowed a run on four hits and struck out four over five innings to earn the win in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader versus Minnesota.

The right-hander missed two starts due to a blister, but he was effective in his return. Cobb threw 44 of his 57 pitches for strikes. The only run against Cobb came on a sacrifice fly in the second inning. This was the second time in six starts he did issue a walk. The 33-year-old carries a 4.78 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 35:10 K:BB across 26.1 innings. His next start lines up for next week versus Texas.