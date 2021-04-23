Cobb (1-1) was charged with the loss Thursday against the Astros, surrendering five runs (four earned) on six hits and three walks while striking out four across 2.2 innings.

Cobb got off to a rocky first inning, loading the bases on back-to-back singles and a walk with two outs. Luckily, the 33-year-old slammed the door by striking out Kyle Tucker to end the frame. Things proved even tougher in the second inning, during which Cobb allowed the Astros to put three runs on the board, including a triple by Myles Straw and a run walked in. It was a disappointing outing to see after the right-hander had a strong showing his last time around, striking out 10 over 5.2 innings against the Royals on April 12. Cobb will look to bounce back when he takes the mound again Wednesday at Texas.