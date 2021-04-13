Cobb (1-0) allowed three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out 10 over 5.2 innings in a win over Royals on Monday.

Cobb had been pushed back a day due to a rainout, which may have been a blessing as Cobb was said to be managing a blister at the end of last week. He showed no ill effects Monday, getting 19 swinging strikes on 97 pitches. The right-hander has followed in Dylan Bundy's path and is off to a great start with the Angels after finally getting out of Baltimore. With Shohei Ohtani (finger) looking unlikely to start a game on the mound this week, per Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register, Cobb projects to take the ball this weekend at home against Minnesota.