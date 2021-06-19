Cobb (5-2) earned the victory over Detroit on Friday, pitching 5.2 innings and allowing one unearned run on three hits and two walks while striking out eight.

Cobb entered the contest having given up five runs in each of his past two outings, but he would have escaped without allowing any runners to cross the plate Friday if not for a sixth-inning error by Jared Walsh that helped the Tigers push across a single tally against him. By that point, the Angels had already notched seven runs and given Cobb all the support he needed to earn his fifth win of the campaign. The right-hander helped himself with eight strikeouts and has unexpectedly blossomed in that category that season, posting over a strikeout per inning for the first time in his 10-year career. That has given him some fantasy relevance despite a pedestrian 4.41 ERA and 1.27 WHIP. Cobb's next start is lined up to come at Tampa Bay next weekend.