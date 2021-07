Cobb (7-3) allowed one earned run on five hits and four walks while striking out six across 6.2 innings, earning the win over the Mariners on Saturday.

Cobb allowed just one run in the fifth inning after two singles and two walks. Otherwise, he continued his hot streak to just two runs allowed over his last three starts. However, he has walked seven batters in his last two appearances. This season, he has a 3.96 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP with 80 strikeouts over 72.2 innings.