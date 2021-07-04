Cobb (6-3) allowed one earned run on four hits and one walk while striking out six across 7.2 innings, earning the win over the Orioles on Saturday.

Cobb's only run allowed came in the third inning where Domingo Leyba scored on a fielder's choice. He threw 112 pitches through 7.2 innings in what was his longest outing of the season. The 33-year-old has been inconsistent as of late, with three of his last six starts totaling just one earned run while the other three totaled 16 earned runs. He has a 4.60 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP with a team-leading six wins.