Cobb was placed on the 10-day injured list with right wrist inflammation Friday, retroactive to July 27.

Cobb was initially diagnosed with a blister on his right index finger, but he's apparently dealing with a wrist injury that will sideline him for at least 10 days. Since the move can was backdated to July 27, he'll be eligible to return late next week, but it's not clear whether he'll be able to do so.