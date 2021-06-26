Cobb (5-3) gave up six runs on six hits and one walk over four innings in Saturday's loss to Tampa Bay. He had three strikeouts.

Manuel Margot lined a home run to center field off Cobb in the second inning to stake the Rays to a 2-0 lead. Tampa Bay knocked the hurler from the game with four more runs the rest of the way. After a nice string of starts in May, Cobb has now been hammered for five-plus runs in three of his last four outings. He owns a 5.09 ERA and .130 WHIP with a 63:17 K:BB over 53 innings of work.