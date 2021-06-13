Cobb hurled three innings against Arizona on Saturday, allowing five runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out three. He did not actor in the decision.

The right-hander breezed through his first two innings, allowing only one hit. However, things fell apart for Cobb in the third frame, as he gave up six singles, a double and a walk while watching five Diamondbacks cross the plate. He has given up 10 earned runs over his past 10 innings after a strong run during which he yielded only one earned run over 17 frames. The inconsistent play has resulted in a subpar 4.98 ERA, though Cobb's 52:14 K:BB on the season is more promising. He's tentatively slated to face Detroit at home in his next start Friday.