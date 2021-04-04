Cobb allowed three runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out seven over six innings in a no-decision against the White Sox on Saturday.

He could not slow down the hit machine that is Yermin Mercedes. However, Cobb limited the damage from the rest of the lineup and provided the Angels with some much-needed length after the bullpen covered six innings in relief of Andrew Heaney on Friday. The 33-year-old righty should still be considered a high-risk fantasy option next week in his projected matchup against the Blue Jays at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Florida.