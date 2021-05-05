Cobb (1-2) was charged with the loss Tuesday against Tampa Bay as a result of allowing two unearned runs on two hits and five walks across five innings. He struck out eight.

Cobb struggled with his control in the outing, walking five and throwing only 53 of 99 pitches for strikes. Still, it was the Los Angeles defense that was primarily responsible for both runs that scored against him. A pair of first-inning Angels errors led to an unearned run, and another miscue in the fifth frame led to the second tally against the right-hander. Cobb was able to avoid additional damage by striking out eight batters and allowing only two hits (both singles). He lowered his season ERA to 5.48 ERA in the outing, and he now boasts a 31:10 K:BB across 21.1 frames. Cobb's next start could come Monday at Houston.