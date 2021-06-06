Cobb (4-2) won Saturday's 12-5 game over against Seattle, going seven innings and allowing five runs on three hits and a walk with six strikeouts.

Cobb gave up all five runs in the fourth inning, headlined by a Jake Fraley grand slam, and fell behind 5-1 but Los Angeles was able to storm back with 11 unanswered runs. Cobb dominated outside of the that inning, retiring every other batter he faced with six strikeouts. He has gone seven innings in his last two starts and has picked up wins in three straight.