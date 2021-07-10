Cobb pitched 5.1 innings against Seattle on Friday, allowing two unearned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five. He did not factor in the decision.

The right-hander needed 97 pitched to get 16 outs, but he may have emerged from the appearance unscathed on the scoreboard if not for a two-out, fourth-inning error that ultimately led to two runs crossing the plate. Cobb induced only six swinging strikes yet managed to strike out five. Since yielding six runs across four frames against Tampa Bay on June 26, he has allowed only one earned run across two starts covering 13 innings. He heads into the All-Star break with a 4.23 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and career-best 10.1 K/9.