Angels' Alex Faedo: Inks deal with Angels

Faedo (shoulder) signed a minor-league contract with the Angels on May 21.

Faedo has found a new club after being designated for assignment and eventually electing free agency last November. He underwent thoracic outlet syndrome surgery in August of 2025, but he appears to have returned to full strength after making two appearances in the Arizona Complex League earlier this month, surrendering four runs (three earned) on three hits and one walk while striking out four over 2.2 innings. Faedo figures to receive additional opportunities in the ACL as he goes through an abbreviated spring training and could eventually settle in at Triple-A, where he'll serve as organizational pitching depth.