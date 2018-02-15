Angels' Alex Meyer: Continues to progress from shoulder surgery
Meyer (shoulder) has remained on schedule with his rehab and should be ready for spring training in 2019 barring any significant setbacks, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Meyer underwent a procedure to repair a labral tear in his right shoulder back in September and has been progressing on a 12-month rehab schedule since that time. The right-hander is hoping that he will be able to return at some point in 2018 but that's highly unlikely and wouldn't make sense from either party to rush him back into action.
